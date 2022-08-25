PM Modi Security Breach: SC Panel Holds Punjab Cop Responsible; Asks Centre To Take Action

In an embarrassment for Congress, a Supreme Court-appointed committee nailed the lapses of a key Punjab cop in connection with PM Modi's security breach earlier this year. After an organization named "Lawyer's Voice" filed a plea seeking an independent inquiry into this, the SC set up a 5-member committee headed by retired apex court judge Indu Malhotra to probe the security lapse. This panel was directed to ascertain those responsible for the security breach, the extent of culpability, remedial measures and suggestions on the security of constitutional functionaries.

Reading out details of the report submitted by the committee, CJI NV Ramana said, "Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order. He failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed 2 hours before that PM Modi will enter that route". It is pertinent to note that the said police officer was transferred and posted as the commandant of the 3rd battalion in Ludhiana after the security breach. The CJI revealed that the committee had recommended the formation of a panel for a periodic review of the bluebook.

The CJI said, "There are remedial measures and safeguards needed for PM security. It is suggested that an oversight committee be constituted, training of police officers as per the blue book, security planning for VVIP visits". While observing that some remedial measures have been suggested to strengthen the security of PM Modi. the bench stated that it will send the report to the Centre so that appropriate steps are taken. The Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government was in power when the security lapse took place.

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on January 5 as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. While both the MHA as well as the Punjab government constituted committees to probe the security lapses, the apex court stayed their functioning after it took up the case.