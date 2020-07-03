PM Modi Takes A Veiled Dig At 'expansionist' China, Affirms 'this Is Era Of Development'

Taking a veiled dig at China amid the tensions along the LAC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that the era of expansionism is over. In his interaction with the personnel of the Army, Air Force, and ITBP at Leh, he observed that only development is relevant in the present and the future. Recalling that expansionism has historically posed a threat to world peace, he affirmed that expansionist powers have always met their downfall. Thereafter, the PM asserted that the entire world had rallied against expansionism currently and is focused on development. His veiled attack assumes significance as China has had territorial claims on land and sea pertaining to 21 countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Russia and North Korea.

PM Modi remarked, "Friends, the era of expansionism is over. This is the era of development. In the fast-changing times, only development is relevant. There are opportunities only for development. And only development is the pillar of the future. In the last few centuries, expansionism sought to destroy humanity. When (a nation) is obsessed with the victory of expansionism, it has always posed a threat to world peace. History has shown us that such powers have met their end or had to change their path. This has been the experience of the world always. Banking on this experience, the entire world has rallied against expansionism. Today, the world is dedicated to development and is encouraging a competitive environment for development."

India-China faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days.

During his surprise visit to Ladakh, PM Modi not only visited a forward location in Nimu at a height of 11,000 feet but also the hospital where several soldiers injured in the Galwan clash are recuperating. He was accompanied by Chief of the Armed Forces General MM Naravane and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. During his address to the Forces, the PM also mentioned that the country's resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat was strengthened by their sacrifice, valour and resolve.

