PM Modi Was Politically Targeted; Had Faith In Judiciary: BJP On SC Verdict In 2002 Case

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that upheld the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. A bench presided by Justice AM Khanwilkar dismissed as "devoid of merits," the plea by Zakia Jafri, wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed during the 2002 post-Godhra riots, when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said it is a very important judgment by the apex court as PM Modi was being 'politically targetted' through the case.

"This is a very important judgment. PM Modi was being politically targeted (over this case). It shows that an individual has unwavering faith in the judiciary that justice will be delivered. People who are targetting him in the Opposition have no faith in the apex court also. I hope that today they will accept the verdict and put a closure to the cheap politics they have been playing," said Bhatia.

Further dismissing the allegations against Modi, the BJP leader said, "Justice has to be based on unimpeachable evidence. It cannot be tutored, fabricated, or made up, and that is what the Opposition was doing. PM Modi has unwavering faith in the judiciary that justice will be delivered."

SC upholds clean chit to PM Modi

The top court had reserved its order on a petition filed by Zakia Jafri against the Gujarat High Court’s order, rejecting her plea against the SIT's decision which gave a clean chit to PM Modi and 63 others.

The Court ruled, "After cogitating over the matter, we uphold the decision of the Magistrate in accepting the stated final report dated 8.2.2012 submitted by the SIT, as it is and rejecting the protest petition filed by the appellant... Accordingly, we hold that this appeal is devoid of merits and resultantly, deserves to be dismissed in the aforementioned terms."

Based on Zakia Jafri's petition, the Supreme Court in 2009 directed an SIT headed by former CBI director RK Raghavan to probe the alleged role of then Gujarat CM Modi in aiding and abetting the riots. In pursuance of this, the SIT questioned Narendra Modi in 2010. On February 8, 2012, it filed a closure report giving a clean chit to the 64 persons named in Jafri's complaint citing that there was “no prosecutable evidence” against them.