PM Modi's Security Breach: Lawyers Receive Third Threat Call Minutes Before SC Hearing

Minutes before the crucial hearing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach proceeded on Wednesday, lawyers of the Supreme Court received yet another threat call, this time from Canada's Ontario. The call contained a pre-recorded message that warned them against appearing on behalf of the Central government. Notably, this was the third such call made to lawyers.

In today's hearing, the Supreme Court appointed a four-member committee headed by Justice (retd.) Indu Malhotra to investigate lapses that compromised the Prime Minister's security in Punjab. PM Modi's convoy stood exposed on a flyover at Hussainwala for 20 minutes on Wednesday (January 5) after protesters blocked the road to Ferozpur, where he was to inaugurate projects and address a joint political rally.

In a shocking development following the incident, at least 1,000 anonymous calls were received by lawyers from the UK stating that all judges must refrain from hearing the case regarding PM Modi's security breach. The call said that the apex court "never took any action" to provide justice to the victims of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Multiple advocates received these calls minutes before the SC hearing commenced, thus exposing a calibrated move to unsettle the investigation into the grave compromise of the PM's security.

SC advocates write to apex court over mass threat calls

The Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA) has written to the Supreme Court Secretary-General over the anonymous calls. Besides this, SC advocate on record, Deepak Prakash also wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, asserting that there was an "attempt to create fear in the advocate community" over raising the PM security breach case.

Notably, Republic TV had accessed a video of terror outfit Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu announcing a reward of $1,00,000 to block PM Modi's rally. Moreover, a secret intelligence note sent by the Centre to the Punjab government too indicated that Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan terrorists wanted to target VIPs in a bid to revive militancy in Punjab.