PM Modi's Security Breach: Plea Filed In SC Accusing Punjab Police Of Connivance

After a major breach in security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging the hand of Punjab Police. The petition filed by the organisation Lawyers Voice was mentioned by senior Advocate Maninder Singh. "....the lapse in the security of the Prime Minister was occasioned clearly in connivance with the Punjab Police. It was only the Punjab Government that knew the precise route of the Prime Minister which is never shared due to high security reasons," the plea said.

The plea also states that the said incident was the single largest in the last few years. "It has been reported that this may have been the single biggest lapse in security of any Indian Prime Minister in recent years," the petition read.

The plea which is likely to be heard on Friday also claims that the local police authorities were also a part of the hooliganism that led to the untoward incident.

"The overall responsibility for ensuring the safety of the Prime Minister rests with the State Government and the responsibility for providing proximate security will rest with the Special Protection Group (SPG) as per the SPG Act 1988. On the contrary, what was shocking and alarming on many levels was that local Police personnel on the spot were seen to be participating with the hooligans who jeopardised the security of the Prime Minister,"

The petition also alleged that the said incident and raise an important question as if the Prime Minister of the country can face such a situation, then the fundamental rights of citizens which has been guaranteed to them under Article 19(1))(d), 19(1))(g), and 21 of the Constitution of India, are in serious jeopardy in the State of Punjab and beyond. The plea further says it is shocking that an overwhelming section of the said blockage was consisting of the police personnel on the spot thereby making the complicity of the State authorities apparent.

"The incident could have had grave security. implications for the personal safety of the Prime Minister. It is requested that this Hon'ble Court take cognizance of the matter, ensures that the official records are not tampered with and presented before this Hon'ble Court at the earliest and initiates proceedings against the erring officials and other persons responsible for breaching the security of the Prime Minister as a part of a pre-meditated, pre-planned conspiracy to breach the security of the Prime Minister and bring national security in jeopardy," the plea said

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As several Congress officials 'celebrated' PM Modi's return to Delhi without holding his rally, sources stated that PM Modi told airport officials to 'thank CM Channi as he had made it alive to Bathinda'. Punjab CM Charanjit Channi refuted any security breach and added that the state govt was not aware of the PM's route change. MHA has sought a report, the Ferozepur SSP has been suspended and a high-level committee is probing into the incident. Punjab goes to the polls in February.