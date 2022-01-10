PM Modi's Security Breach: Scandal Widens As Advocates Receive 2nd Threat Call From 'SFJ'

Minutes after Republic broke the news about advocates receiving 'threat calls' pertaining to PM Modi's security breach in Punjab, sources informed that another anonymous call was received from the UK, warning the lawyers against appearing in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The call contained a pre-recorded message by Khalistani terror outfit 'Sikhs For Justice', claiming responsibility for the lapse in the Indian Prime Minister's security while he was on his way to Ferozpur on January 5. The SFJ also warned the SC judges against hearing a plea seeking an independent inquiry into the security breach matter.

The call said that the apex court "never took any action" to provide justice to the victims of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Multiple advocates received these calls minutes before the SC hearing commenced, thus exposing a calibrated move to unsettle the investigation into the grave compromise of the PM's security.

SC sets up committee to probe PM's security breach

During his visit to Punjab on January 5, PM Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover at Hussainwala for 20 minutes after protesters allegedly blocked the road. The central government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Congress government in Punjab of deliberately risking the PM's security while the Punjab government maintained that the premier altered his route at the last minute.

After Monday's hearing, the Supreme Court agreed to set up a committee headed by a retired apex court judge to probe PM Modi's security breach. The top court indicated that DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency, and ADGP (security) of Punjab might be included in the committee.

However, more clarity on the final composition of the panel will become emerge when the SC pronounces its order. Moreover, the functioning of the committees appointed by the Punjab government and the MHA to probe the security lapse will remain suspended.