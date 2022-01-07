PM Security Breach: MHA Sets Up Panel To Probe Whether SPG Act Was Violated

In a key update to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set up a 3-members panel to probe whether the Special Protection Group (SPG) was ignored. The MHA panel will also investigate whether the security cover that is being provided to the Prime Minister was violated or not. Earlier on Thursday the MHA had levelled a serious charge against the state police accusing them of not following the 'Blue Book' which instructs to prepare a contingency route for the PM's visit.

MHA team led by Sudhir Saxena takes stock of PM Modi's security breach in Ferozepur:

#BREAKING | MHA team led by Sudhir Saxena takes stock of PM Modi's security breach in Ferozepur; probes violation of SPG Act, questions Punjab Police officers



Follow all #LIVE updates on Republic TV - https://t.co/aPPzyhl1dj pic.twitter.com/tjqZ2JlUrL — Republic (@republic) January 7, 2022

PM security breach: Punjab Govt submits report to MHA

According to Republic sources, Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari submitted the preliminary report on PM Modi's security breach to the Ministry of Affairs. The Charanjit Singh Channi-led government constituted a high-level committee to probe the security lapses during the PM's Ferozepur rally on December 5. As per sources, the state government has informed the Centre that the protesters gathered on the PM's route suddenly.

PM Modi's security breach: What happened?

Ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi who was scheduled to address a rally in Punjab's Ferozepur was forced to skip the event on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

Alleging Punjab Govt of not providing additional security as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Furthermore, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. On the other hand, Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he affirmed that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.