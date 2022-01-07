As the probe into PM Modi's security breach continues, Republic TV, on Friday, has accessed exclusive visuals from the flyover in Ferozepur where he was stranded for 15-20 minutes. The visuals show the close proximity at which protestors were standing to PM Modi's car (a black Toyota Fortuner). The visuals show protestors raising flags, standing less than a kilometer away and a bus of protestors stuck in the traffic, facing the PM's car. A sea of SPG officers and Punjab police officers are seen standing around the PM's cavalcade and the protestors.

Exclusive visuals from PM's security breach

On the other hand, Punjab CM refuted any security breach and added that the state govt was not aware of the PM's route change. His govt has also submitted a preliminary report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) claiming that protesters gathered on the PM's route suddenly. Congress has maintained that the PM had returned to the airport as his scheduled rally had attracted only 700 people as opposed to the 70,000 it was supposed to gather. Terming the security breach a drama, Congress has also blamed the SPG for not providing adequate protection to the PM.

PM Modi security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As several Congress officials 'celebrated' PM Modi's return to Delhi without holding his rally, sources stated that PM Modi told airport officials to 'thank CM Channi as he had made it alive to Bathinda'. Meanwhile, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that it was not planned. He claimed that farmers were informed at 12 PM by Punjab police that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they did not believe the police as they knew that the venue had a helipad.

The Home Ministry has formed a 3 member high-level committee to conduct a probe into the incident. Moreover, the Punjab govt has submitted a report to MHA and is probing the issue and the Ferozepur SSP has been suspended. Across India, multiple 'havans' have been performed by BJP workers for the PM's long life.