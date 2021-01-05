PMC Bank Scam: ED Likely To Summon Varsha Raut Again, Ex-Sena MP's Name Surfaces In Probe

After recording Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut's statement on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to issue a summon to her again in connection with the PMC Bank scam investigation. As per sources, the investigating agency will study her statement and based on that issue a fresh summon to Varsha Raut for cross-questioning. The name of a former Shiv Sena MP has also surfaced during the probe by ED.

Sources have reported that nearly Rs one crore had been siphoned off from the State Bank of India (SBI) to officials of a cooperative bank managed by the former Shiv Sena MP. The development in the probe comes after the central agency had attached Pravin Raut's properties worth Rs 72 crore. As per the ED, he siphoned off Rs 95 crore through the illegally availed loans by Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited from PMC Bank in "conspiracy and connivance" with various persons.

READ | PMC Bank Scam Probe: ED Attaches Pravin Raut's Properties Worth Rs 72 Cr Under PMLA

Mentioning that Pravin Raut paid Rs 1.6 crore to his wife Madhuri Raut from the "proceeds of crime", it added that she transferred Rs.55 lakh out of the aforesaid money to Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha as an interest-free loan. Claiming that this amount was used for the purchase of a flat in Dadar East, Mumbai, the agency alleged that Varsha Raut and Madhuri Raut are partners in M/s. Avani Construction. Moreover, Varsha Raut is yet to repay a loan of Rs.12 lakh allegedly received from this entity. However, Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut stated that his family's name was being "mischievously linked' to the PMC Bank scam.

READ | PMC Bank Scam: ED Asks Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Wife - Varsha Raut To Appear On Dec 29

The PMC Bank scam

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the top officials of the PMC Bank and the promoters of the HDIL. According to the prosecution, the bank continued giving loans to the debt-ridden HDIL from 2008 to 2019 despite the previous loans not being repaid. This caused a loss of approximately Rs.4,355 crore.

Several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery have been invoked against the accused. Besides HDIL promoters Sarang and Rakesh Wadhawan, the former Managing Director Joy Thomas and ex-Chairman Waryam Singh were arrested and sent to police custody. Out of 44 accounts, a total of 10 were linked to HDIL.

READ | Sanjay Raut's Wife Varsha Skips ED's Summons In PMC Bank Probe; Sena Triggers Poster War

READ | Initial Response Looks 'positive' For PMC Bank Resolution, Says RBI Governor