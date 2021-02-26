PMLA Court Declares 3 Members Of Iqbal Mirchi's Family Fugitive Economic Offenders

In a major win for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a special PMLA court on Friday declared three family members of the gangster Iqbal Mirchi as fugitive economic offenders. Those charged by the PMLA court include Iqbal Mirchi's wife Hajra Memon and both sons Junaid Memon and Asif Memon, who have been charged with money laundering. Iqbal Mirchi, a close aide of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, had passed away in 2013.

"The court has also directed the Enforcement Directorate to seize their properties in India and abroad after following due process of law," PTI quoted an official said.

Under the FEO Act, a person can be declared a fugitive economic offender if a warrant has been issued against him for an offence involving an amount of Rs 100 crore or more and he has left the country and refuses to return. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a plea under section 4 and section 12 of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act of 2018 seeking to declare members of the Mirchi family as an economic offender.

The central probe agency had also sought confiscation of their assets as envisaged under the law. These include confiscation of 15 Indian properties including the 3rd and 4th floor of Ceejay House (in Mumbai) having a market value of about Rs 96 crore and six bank accounts having a balance of Rs 1.9 crores.

Mirchi, his family, and others are being probed by the ED under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and properties worth about Rs 798 crore have been attached by it till now in this case. An open-ended non-bailable warrant has also been issued by a special PMLA court in Mumbai against the three family members of Mirchi after a charge sheet was filed against them by the ED. The agency has alleged Mirchi "indirectly owned various properties in and around Mumbai".

