Filing an affidavit in the Bombay HC, the Prime Minister's Office opposed a petition seeking the removal of PM Modi's name and photograph as well as the images of the national flag and emblem from the official website of the PM CARES Fund. The bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik is hearing this plea filed by Congress worker Vikrant Chavan. He claimed that the usage of the photos of PM Modi, the national flag and emblem were in violation of the Constitution as well as The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act.

Moreover, it pointed out that the PM CARES Fund is neither a government fund nor does the amount collected in it is transferred to the Consolidated Fund of India. However, the PMO's affidavit mentioned, "As the name, photograph of Prime Minister and National Emblem are being used for the PMNRF, they are also being used for the PM CARES Fund". It added that the PM is the ex-officio chairperson of the PM CARES Fund whereas the Defence Minister, the Union Home Minister and the Union Finance Minister are its ex-officio trustees.

"All the trustees of the PM CARES Fund act in a pro-bono capacity. The composition of the Board of Trustees consisting of holders of public office ex-officio is merely for administrative convenience and smooth succession to the trusteeship," the affidavit submitted by PMO Under Secretary Pradeep Srivastava elaborated. The HC will now take up the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

What is PM CARES fund?

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28, 2020. All citizens including individuals, corporates, and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. The donation to PM CARES fund is exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards, and internet banking. This fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future but would also help strengthen disaster management capacity.

(With PTI inputs)