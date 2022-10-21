PNB Scam Case: Special Court Allows ED To Confiscate 39 Properties Of Nirav Modi

In a major crackdown against fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi, a special PMLA court in Mumbai permitted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to confiscate at least 39 properties related to him. Besides, the court, on Thursday, allowed PNB's application seeking nine properties either mortgaged or hypothecated by Nirav Modi and his companies.

The 51-year-old businessman, who left the country in 2018, has been facing charges under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The act which was passed in 2018 empowers any special court to confiscate all properties and assets of economic offenders who are charged with offences measuring over Rs 100 crores and are evading prosecution by remaining outside the jurisdiction of Indian courts.

He has been facing trials in the United Kingdom and has lost properties worth crores ever since he was declared a fugitive economic offender in December 2019 by the Special PMLA Court. In the same year, his luxurious beach bungalow at Alibaug in Maharashtra was demolished by the authorities. Earlier in July 2022, the law enforcement agency and economic intelligence agency seized movable properties worth Rs 253.62 crore from fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's group of companies in Hong Kong. According to the ED documents, it attached assets included gems and jewellery and bank balances amounting to USD 30.98 million and HKD 5.75 million, equivalent to Rs 253.62 crore (as of Friday), an ED statement said.

Nirav Modi facing multiple fraud charges in India

On the basis of FIR under Section 420, 467, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ED had initiated an investigation by recording Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the case of Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud of Rs 6,498.20 crore. During the PMLA investigation, some assets of the Modi group of companies in the special administrative regions of China were identified in the form of gems and jewellery lying in private vaults and bank balances in accounts maintained in Hong Kong, which is provisionally attached vide instant attachment order of Rs 253.62 crore under Section 5 of PMLA, 2002, according to ED.

Image: PTI