PNB Scam: Court Grants Bail To Dhanesh Sheth, MD Of 3 Accused Firms, On Surety Of ₹1 Lakh

A trial court on Monday granted bail to Dhanesh Vrajlal Sheth, the managing director of three firms accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Defence counsel Vijay Aggarwal sought Sheth's bail on the ground that the CBI has already filed a charge sheet against the main accused and the investigation is complete, which depicts that there was no need for custodial interrogation of his client. The court granted bail on a surety of one lakh rupees.

The CBI in its charge sheet alleged that as the MD of accused firms - Gitanjali Gems Ltd, Gilli India Ltd, and Nakshatra Brands Ltd - Sheth took part in the conspiracy and signed with dishonest intent, the balance sheet, statement of profit & loss, and cash flow statement of the three firms between 2015 to 2017.

Last month, a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI claimed that fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, who is accused of duping PNB of $2 billion held meetings with ‘dummy directors’ of his Hong Kong-based supplier companies in 2017, warning them about inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Choksi helps ‘dummy directors' evade ED inquiry

Choksi allegedly told the directors to apply for a Thailand visa as the operations in Hong Kong would be closed. Vipul Chitalia, the then Vice President - Banking Operations of Gitanjali Group was allegedly tasked with the job of processing their work permits for Abbeycrest (Thailand) Ltd., Bangkok - a firm controlled by Choksi.

In January 2018, Chitalia asked these executives not to visit India as they might face trouble from the investigating agencies. Later by February 2018, those directors were ‘relocated’ to Bangkok to evade the investigations, the charge-sheet added.

The CBI has filed the charge sheet against 12 individuals and entities, including Choksi, Vipul Chitalia, and former senior officials of PNB. Choksi is currently fighting charges of illegal entry into Dominica.