PNB Scam Probe: I-T Dept Confiscates Fugitive Mehul Choksi's Properties In Nashik

In a development in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, the Income Tax department on Friday confiscated fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's properties. According to an official, the department confiscated properties in Nashik, Maharashtra, which belonged to the wanted fugitive. Earlier last month, the Centre had informed the Rajya Sabha that assets amounting to Rs 19,111.20 crore relating to fugitives economic offenders Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi were attached.

The income tax department on Friday confiscated 9 acres of agricultural land in Nashik that belonged to Mehul Choksi. The action against the fugitive, who is wanted in the multi-crore PNB scam, comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought a fresh prosecution sanction against former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PNB, Usha Ananthasubramanian, and former Executive Directors K V Brahmaji Rao and Sanjiv Sharan in its probe against Choksi. The Narendra Modi government has been pursuing the extradition of Choksi, who is currently living in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Mehul Choksi case

Mehul Choksi has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from PNB using letters of undertaking along with his nephew Nirav Modi. He secured Antigua and Barbuda citizenship in November 2017 and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

Mehul Choksi was caught last year in Dominica and was charged with illegal entry into the nation after allegedly escaping from Antigua and Barbuda. He made the attempt to flee in order to escape a possible attempt to evade extradition to India. However, the fugitive was granted interim bail on medical grounds.

Nirav Modi's aide Subhash Shankar extradited from Egypt

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough in the PNB scam case, India successfully extradited a close aide of the absconding diamantaire from Egypt earlier this week. Subhash Shankar, who was the Deputy General Manager in one of Nirav Modi's firms, was brought to Mumbai from Cairo on Monday.

He is said to be the key person of interest in the Punjab National Bank scam, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI has been working on the bank fraud case for a long time and was trying to extradite Shankar to India.

Image: PTI