POCSO Court In Ludhiana Orders Death Penalty For 7-yr-old Rape, Murder Convicts

The fast-track special POCSO court in Ludhiana Wednesday pronounced the death penalty for two convicts in the 2019 rape and murder case of a 7-year-old girl.

The fast track special POCSO court of additional session judge Amar Jeet Singh classified the case as "rarest of rare," and sentenced the defendant to death "subject to confirmation by High Court."

On March 10, 2019, Vinod Shah (25), a native of Uttar Pradesh and present resident of Lakkar Mandi, Doraha, abducted the girl from Doraha in the Ludhiana district under the pretence of purchasing candy. The girl was thereafter raped by him and his accomplice Rohit Kumar Sharma (23), who later brutally killed her by strangling her and slamming bricks on her skull.

The barbarity of the act

The court sentenced both defendants to death under section 6 of the POCSO Act and 302 of the IPC, according to BD Gupta, the special public prosecutor in the case. He noted that the girl's death was caused by asphyxia and a head injury, according to the postmortem findings. According to the forensic analysis, the victim's vaginal swabs and the accused's DNA profiles matched.

The postmortem report, which said that the victim had several bruises on her neck, head, and scalp, as well as swelling in her scalp and a ripped and bleeding hymen, revealed the ferocity of the crime.

“Prosecution argued that convicts have been held guilty under section 6 of the POCSO Act which also provides the death penalty and any lesser sentence would not do justice in the case whereas the defense argued that the accused were drunk and came from families which were trashed by the court,” said Gupta.

Pronouncing the order in the case, the court said: “The doctrine of “rarest of rare” confines to two aspects and when both aspects are satisfied, only then the death penalty can be imposed. Firstly, the case must fall within the ambit of rarest of rare and secondly, when the second option is unquestionably foreclosed.”

“The case at hand falls in the rarest of the rare category…The circumstances establish the depraved acts of the accused and they call for only one sentence, and that is a death sentence,” the court ordered.

Court explains why the case falls in the rarest of rare category

According to the court, the case falls under the "rarest of rare category" due to several "aggravating circumstances," including the victim being an innocent girl of a young age who was defenceless and unprotected, the convicts being capable of understanding the consequences, the despicable nature of the offence, the bestiality conduct to satisfy their lust, and no remorse after committing the crime.

“There can never be a graver and more heinous crime than the rape and murder of 7 and half year old who was unable to understand what was happening to her. Convicts were not only insolent to the law but it was a betrayal of the trust of a minor kid….The gravity of the crime has to be assessed from the nature of the crime. A crime may be grave but nature may not be so grave. Similarly, a crime may not be so grave but nature may be very grave. The offence of rape is grave by nature,” said the court.

The court noted that the main suspect who kidnapped the girl was a relative of the victim.

“More so, when a perpetrator is a known person, is more graver and rarest of rare, which warrants a strong judicial hand…. it destroys the very soul of a hapless woman. The court calls for the imposition of capital punishment upon the convicts and any lesser would do grave injustice not only to the victim and her family but to the collective conscience of society as well. Convicts are sentenced to death under section 6 of the POCSO Act and 302 of IPC and they are to be hanged by the neck till dead,” the court remarked.

Five year rigorous imprisonment and 5 lakh compensation for the victim’s family

In addition, the court sentenced them to a further five years of rigorous imprisonment under sections 363 and 366 of the IPC and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family.

“Death sentence subject to confirmation by Punjab and Haryana High Court as per 28(2) and 366 of CrPC,” the court clarified.