Poes Garden's Veda Niliyam Of Late CM Jayalalithaa Belongs To Govt, It's Official

The government of Tamil Nadu made promulgated an ordinance in May which lets the state government take possession of the AIADMK supremo and late former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s 'Veda Nilayam' at Poes Garden, which was the power centre of the state after the Assembly till 2016.

After the promulgation of the government order in May, the state government has made it official by releasing it in the government gazette, the TN government has listed out the assets they have taken over in detailed which includes gold, silver, electronic appliances, books and others miscellaneous items which were found in the former Chief Minister's house.

'Necessary to prevent them from being spoilt'

The ordinance published in the Tamil Nadu Gazette on May 2020 states, "AND WHEREAS, as on date, there is no declared legal heir to Dr J. Jayalalithaa, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and as the aforesaid land and building including the movable items therein such as furniture, books, jewels, etc., are in a state of disuse for more than three years, it is imminently necessary to prevent them from being spoilt and ruined due to lack of proper maintenance."

But later, the Madras High Court announced that Jayalalithaa's niece and nephew Deepa Jayakumar and Deepak Jayakumar are the direct legal heirs of Jayalalithaa and said that the govt should seek their permission before turning into a memorial. The government in the fast phase also deposited an amount of 67.9 crores as a compensation to the legal heirs, at the city civil court to acquire the property.

The immovable assets mentioned in includes the 3 storied building, the list of the movable assets include 4.37kg gold, 601.42kg silver, 162 silver items, 11 televisions, 10 refrigerators, 38 air conditioners, 556 pieces of furniture, 6514 kitchen utensils, 12 kitchen racks and furniture, 1055 cutlery items, 15 pooja utensils, 10,438 pieces of clothing including footwear, 29 telephones including mobile phones, 221 kitchen electrical items, 251 electrical accessories, 8,376 books, 394 mementos, 653 documents, 253 stationery items, 1,712 furnishing accessories, 65 suitcases, 108 cosmetic items, 6 clocks, 1 photocopy and printer each and 959 miscellaneous items with the total of 32,721 items.

Meanwhile, Deepa Jayakumar said that she will fight the case legally and challenge the Tamil Nadu government's move and get her right to acquire her ancestral property. Tamil Nadu government is keen to convert into a memorial by taking all the legal steps in the fast phase even during this pandemic, expecting some milage for the upcoming 2021 assembly elections by converting it, thus allowing people inside to have a glimpse of Veda Nilayam.

(Image credits: PTI)