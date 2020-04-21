Police Intercepts 11 Migrant Labourers Trying Return To Odisha On Bicycles From Surat

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown extension, the Navsari Police on Sunday arrested 11 migrant workers from a powerloom factory in Surat, who were going back to their native places in Ganjam district, Odisha, on bicycles.

The workers aged between 25 and 35, were intercepted on the national highway 48. The Police sent the workers back to Bamroli area in Pandesara, where they were residing, after giving them food and conducting their medical examination.

The workers informed the police that they were going to their native places in Ganjam district as they were left with no work and food. Navsari Rural Police Sub-Inspector Prakash Patil informed that have arrested the labourers when they were crossing Mindola river. They wanted to go back to their home state on bicycle as they were facing a shortage of food and money. Patil added, revealing that they provided the workers with food and also carried out their medical examination before they were dropped back in Surat.

Case registered under various section of the IPC

A case was registered against them under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act. They were later released from the police station.

Labourers narrate their plight

One of the labourers narrating his plight said he was out of work since March 22 and only had Rs 3,000 left with him which he used to pay rent and buy groceries. After the lockdown, the mess where he used to have food was also shut due to a shortage of vegetables and grocery items.

Another powerloom worker from Ganjam said, that they calculated the total distance between Surat to Odisha which was approximately 1,532 kilometers. And as per the calculation, they decided to cover 100 kilometers in a day and in this way they would reach their home in 15-16 days.

(Representational image)