Police Arrests 29 In Connection With Rajkot Violence Over Train Timings; Assures Action

As many as 29 people were arrested on Sunday, after a group of migrant workers allegedly ransacked vehicles in the Shapar industrial area of Rajkot, Gujarat. A group of migrant workers turned aggressive when train timings was altered for certain reasons and pelted stones at vehicles on the road, Deputy Inspector General (Rajkot range) Sandeep Singh informed.

"Few migrant workers turned aggressive when the timing of the train was altered due to certain reasons. They pelted stones at vehicles on the road. 29 accused have been arrested so far and strict action is being taken against them," said Sandeep Singh, Deputy Inspector General (Rajkot range) on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkot Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Balram Meena assured that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

Clarifying rumours about train cancellation Parmeshwar Funkwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajkot said: "Western Railway Rajkot Division has not cancelled or rescheduled any train today (Sunday). All the trains requested by District Administration have been scheduled and operationalised without any exceptions".

Railways operate 1,300 'Shramik special' trains so far

The government has allowed the operation of Shramik special trains for the movement of stranded people amid the coronavirus lockdown, which has been extended till May 31. The Indian Railways has operated 1,300 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1, ferrying more than 17 lakh workers, it said on Sunday. During the last three days, more than 2 lakh people have been transported per day. In days to come, it is expected to be scaled up to 3 lakh passengers per day, the Railways said.

