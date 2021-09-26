Police Arrest 3 Criminals After Brief Encounter In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad police arrested 3 history-sheeters after a brief encounter that left one of the accused wounded, officials said on Sunday.

During a routine checking by Loni police team, they signalled a speeding motorbike to halt at the checkpoint.

There were three people on the bike identified as Kshitij alias Jeet, Satyapal alias Shivam and Himanshu. Instead of stopping their vehicle, they drove past the police personnel and veered onto the other side of Loni Embankment road.

A police patrol coming on the other side of the road was immediately informed and instructed to catch hold of the trio. Soon, the accused were encircled by police and the criminals opened fire at them.

In retaliatory firing by the policemen, Kshitij sustained a bullet wound in his legs, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

The accused was immediately rushed to hospital for treatment.

His accomplices -- Satyapal and Himanshu -- managed to escape from the spot, Raja said, adding that the two men were later arrested after detailed combing in the area as they were found hiding behind bushes on the roadside.

All three accused have more than 30 cases registered in Ghaziabad and Delhi.

