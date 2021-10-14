Police Arrests 5 Persons For Bomb Attack On BJP MLA

The police Thursday arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in an attack on BJP MLA Mohan Majhi, police said.

Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said the bomb attack on Majhi on Sunday was the fall out of a past grudge over some financial transactions and all five persons involved in the incident have been arrested.

The investigation revealed that one of the accused was once a very close to the MLA, but later become a foe over certain issues, the police said.

The accused acquired five country-made bombs from a dealer in Harichandanpur at a cost of Rs 200 each for the attack Last Sunday, Opposition Chief Whip in Odisha Assembly, and senior BJP leader Mohan Majhi was returning from Mandua near Keonjhar town after attending a programme when two miscreants on a motorcycle suddenly hurled bombs bomb on the MLA’s vehicle.

The MLA and others in the vehicle escaped unhurt, police said adding that though the lawmaker’s car was partially damaged.

