Police Arrests Man For Impersonating T-Series Casting Director, Cheating Acting Aspirants

A 24-year-old man who was allegedly impersonating a casting director from T-Series music company was held by the police for cheating many aspiring actors. In 2018, a case of cheating was registered against two people who allegedly duped an aspiring actor of Rs 4.5 lakh after promising her a starring role opposite a prominent young film star.

Cut to 2021, the police identified the accused as Harshad Sapkal, from Nashik. According to the reports, Sapkal approached people through their mobile numbers mentioned on Instagram profiles. Sapkal is in police custody till March 6.

The police informed that when the aspirants contacted T-Series to enquire about the accused, an official from the company approached the police and filed an FIR. How did Sapkal cheat them? He used to send them fake signing documents on T-Series letterhead and identity cards. Sapkal never met any of the aspirants and connected only via phone with them. He collected money online and later disconnect all the communication, the reports suggested.

The cheating case has been registered against Sapkal at Nashik, Jalna, Wardha, and Pune.

2018 Case: Aspiring actor duped of Rs 4.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Jalna

A Sadar Bazar police official said the complainant, a 20-year-old resident of the Kalikurti area, had come across an advertisement of a Delhi-based film casting firm in a local newspaper. "After she contacted the film casting firm, two people, who identified themselves to her as Harshad Anand Sapkal from Nashik and Sunil Bora from Delhi, started communicating with her over phone," an official said.

He said that on the pretext of giving her a leading role in a film, the two allegedly got her to transfer Rs 3.24 lakh and Rs 1.27 lakh online on two occasions. "They later refused to take her calls after which the complainant realised that she had been duped. She filed a complaint yesterday. Efforts are on to apprehend the two accused," said inspector Mahadeo Raut of Sadar Bazar police station.

(With PTI inputs)