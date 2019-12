Two Nepalese women were arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle 14 kg Marijuana from Nepal to the Parvati valley in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The contraband was to be sold at tourist spot Kasol, situated along the banks of the river Parvati. A team of Kullu police caught them after a tip-off at Punjabi Chulha in Manikaran on Saturday around 1:45 am. The officer said the Nepali women had draped Marijuana around their bodies in an effort to dodge the police.