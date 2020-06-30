Police Arrests Congress Leader As 'precaution' For Riding A Horse To Protest In Rajkot

In a bizarre incident in Rajkot, a police officer assaulted a horse and manhandled the person riding the horse before arresting him. The crime of the horse was that it was being ridden by a Congress leader in the city who was protesting against rising prices of diesel and petrol in the country.

A video has gone viral from Rajkot of a Congress leader along with two people riding a horse. There were no posters in their hands but it was a protest by the leaders against rising fuel prices. Rajdeepsinh Jadeja, secretary of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) was stopped, assaulted, and arrested for peacefully riding the horse. In the video, the police is also seen hitting the horse, while trying to aggressively shove Jadeja off the horse. Jadeja claims, the police officer also abused him while shoving him into the police vehicle to arrest him.

An FIR has been registered against Jadeja under IPC 188 and Disaster Management and Epidemic Act as well. "We were peacefully riding the horse. There were only three people including me present. It is not even a violation of section 144 since there were only three people. It broke my heart to see the police officer also beat up the horse. He also aggressively abused me and shoved me. They are not just trying to stifle my voice, but the voices of millions of Indians," Jadeja said.

The police also had a unique response the incident with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) seen in the video named HL Rathod claimed that the video is misleading and no one touched the horse at all. "It might seem like that in the video, but we didn't hit the horse. Horses get aggressive when hit on their mouths, you can see the horse didn't get aggressive. We didn't hit him," Rathod claimed. He also stated that there is a valid reason for the police to detain and arrest the Congress leader since they were creating a 'spectacle' and that, it would've attracted more people on the streets. "It was a potential threat. They were protesting without permission and the way they were riding the horse, it would have attracted attention and hundreds would have gathered there. We took the precautionary measure by arresting them for violation of lockdown norms," Rathod further added.

