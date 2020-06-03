Police Chargesheet Names Tahir Hussain In Ankit Sharma's Killing; Lawyer Defends

The Delhi Police chargesheet filed in connection with the IB official Ankit Sharma's murder case has revealed that a mob being led by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain killed him because he was a known face in the area. The investigation has revealed that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riot and murder of Ankit Sharma.

"He was specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain, a politician of Aam Aadmi Party and sitting councilor in EDMC, Delhi," read the chargesheet. It has been found by the Crime Branch that Tahir Hussain was the main person who had been instigating the mob, both on February 24 and 25, in the Chand Bagh area of the national capital.

What investigation found

During the investigation, the blood-stained knife used to stab Ankit Sharma and the blood-stained clothes of the killer (with Ankit’s blood) were recovered. Another knife used in the crime was also recovered.

According to the information, after killing Ankit Sharma, the mob had thrown his dead body in a nearby drain. The body was fished out from a drain the next day in the morning.

A witness standing on a terrace had captured a video on his mobile phone, in which a group of people is seen dumping the dead body in the drain. During post mortem, the doctors found 51 sharp and blunt injuries on Ankit’s body.

Ten persons, including Tahir Hussain, have been chargesheeted in the matter. Tahir Hussain’s licensed pistol was seized in a separate case.

Speaking to Republic TV, Javed Ali the counsel of Hussain, said that his client was innocent and there was no video against him.

