Police Complaint By Youth Congress Against BJP's Sambit Patra In Kolkata

After the demise of Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi in Delhi, West Bengal Youth Congress filed a police complaint against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and also demanded a public apology from the leader.

“I ask Sambit Patra to apologize on a public platform and action should be taken against him as per the law so that such incidents do not take place again,” said Shadab Khan, president of West Bengal Youth Congress on Friday, after filing an official complaint against Patra at Bowbazar Police station in Kolkata.

Rajiv Tyagi was on his last debate on a national news channel on the issue of Bengaluru violence that took place earlier this week in which Sambit Patra was also present. Tyagi suffered a heart attack soon after participating in the debate from his residence in Sector 16 in Ghaziabad and fell unconscious. He was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors tried to revive him but could not succeed on Wednesday.

Shabad Khan filed his complaint asking Kolkata Police to take action against Sambit Patra. Khan also alleged that the TV channel debate caused the Congress spokesperson's death. However, the Police complaint has not yet been converted into an FIR, yet.

"Even though Mr.Tyagi wanted to respond to these abusive comments of the accused Mr.Patra, no opportunity was provided to him by the anchor of the show, nor did the anchor intervene at any point of time to prevent such happenings. Mr.Tyagi is a gentle, kind, and well-mannered person who had good relations with his political rivals. However, this incident scarred him and caused him extreme mental agony,” read the complaint letter to Kolkata Police.

