Police detain 2 minors for raping 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) The police have detained two boys for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Churu district of Rajasthan, officials said on Friday.

The duo had taken the girl from her house in Churu to a village in Sikar district six days and allegedly raped her.

The girl along with her parents reached the police station on Wednesday and informed them about the matter following which a case was registered.

"Both the accused are minors (boys), and were detained last night,” police said. PTI SDA TDS TDS

