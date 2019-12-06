Police Force Deployed At Unnao Rape Survivor's Residence: IG Praveen Kumar

Inspector General of Law and Order Praveen Kumar on Friday said that a police force including a sub-inspector and two constables have been deployed at the Unnao rape victim's residence. The 20-year-old rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao was allegedly set ablaze when she was visiting her lawyer in Rae Bareli on Thursday. The rape survivor who had filed a complaint in March is battling for life in Lucknow.

Praveen Kumar, IG Law and Order on incident in which a woman was set ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao: A police contingent including one Sub inspector and two constables have been deployed at her (victim's) residence as a precautionary measure. pic.twitter.com/WKbO9qsheO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2019

Unnao Victim 'extremely critical': Doctors

The doctors on Friday, have said that the condition of Unnao rape survivor who was set ablaze by the accused is in extremely critical condition. The victim who was airlifted from Lucknow to the Safdarganj hospital is currently on ventilator support. All five accused have been arrested by the Unnao police.

"The condition of the patient is extremely critical. She is on a ventilator. Even her vitals are very low," said Dr. Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital to the media. "There are minimal chances of survival," added Dr. Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital.

Accused arrested

Aflame, she ran for a while before people saw her and informed the police, who sent her to a community health center. From there she was sent to the district hospital, before being referred to Lucknow, the police said. The five men, who have been arrested for the alleged assault on her life — Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam, and Shubham Trivedi. Of the five, Shivam and Shubham Trivedi — are accused in the rape case. One of them was arrested and subsequently released on bail.

