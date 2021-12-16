Police forces in Bengal to provide security for Kolkata civic polls, rules Cal HC

Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed that state police forces will provide security for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, rejecting a prayer by the Bengal BJP for deployment of central forces.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that the commissioner of Kolkata Police will take care of all complaints by candidates or others during the election process.

The state unit of the BJP had on December 14 filed a petition before the high court, seeking deployment of central forces for Kolkata civic polls, expressing apprehensions that its candidates and workers might be subjected to threats and attacks.

The party had earlier moved Supreme Court with the prayer, but was asked by it to approach the high court. PTI AMR RMS RMS

