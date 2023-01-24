Police Launch Search In Chandigarh District Court Complex Following Bomb Threat Call

The Chandigarh Police launched a search operation in the district court complex here on Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat call, officials said.

"We got information from the control room that there may be a bomb (inside the court complex). After this, a massive search operation has been launched," a senior Chandigarh police official said.

The court complex in Sector 43 here was evacuated.

Police deployment in the area has been strengthened.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)