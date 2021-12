Police Officer, Revenue Official Arrested In Assam For Demanding Bribes

A police officer and a revenue department official were arrested in Assam on Friday in two different cases of corruption, officials said.

A sub-inspector of Patharkandi Police Station in Karimganj district was caught on a hidden camera purportedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a person who had gone to the police station with some official work, they said.

The official was seen getting up from his chair and walking off when the person had tried to hand him a lesser amount of money. When the person agreed to pay the demanded Rs 5,000, the sub-inspector returned to his desk and assured of doing the needful, they added.

The video, which has gone viral, showed the sub-inspector demanding the money as "tea and snacks expenses".

After the incident came to light on Friday, the accused was arrested and proceedings initiated against him, special DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh said.

In Hojai district, an official of the revenue department was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe, as per a statement.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had received a complaint against a Lat Mandal of Hojai Revenue Circle that he was allegedly demanding money for processing sale permission in his jurisdiction.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by a team of the anti-corruption directorate, and the accused was caught red-handed after he had taken the bribe from the complainant, the statement said.

Cases have been registered in connection with the two incidents, officials said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)