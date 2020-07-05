Kanpur Encounter: Police Officer's First-hand Account Of Ambush At Vikas Dubey's House

As the search for gangster Vikas Dubey continues, Bithoor Station officer - Kaushalendra, on Sunday recounted his account as he rescued the police team on Friday which raided Dubey's house. Speaking to Republic, the officer said that the team was blocked by a crane on the way to Dubey's house, forcing them to walk. He added that on reaching the venue, they were ambushed by Dubey and his associates from all sides, gaining an upper hand due to their rooftop positions.

"We reached there around 1 AM. We had parked our vehicles at a distance of around 200 metres as they had the JCB placed in the way. We went there walking and just as we reached the location, firing started from all sides," he said.

He added, "We tried to reach a safe place but they had an upper hand as they were shooting from a height. We could not get the right target. In the first 2 rounds of firing from their side, many of our personnel got injured. I was assigned to rescue two of our injured personnel who were with me, which I successfully did".

Sources also report that stocks of arms and ammunition have been seized from Dubey's residence in Kanpur. Police have reportedly seized 2 kg explosives, 6 country-made pistols with 25 cartridges and bomb-making materials with iron nails in significant quantity. Police suspect that Dubey wanted to blow off the area with a bomb.

Earlier in the day, Kanpur police arrested an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey — the first arrest in the case where eight policemen were gunned down and seven others were injured during a raid at the gangster's residence in Bikaru village in Kanpur. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh police has increased the bounty on Dubey from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Police have identified 21 associates of Dubey - 2 of the 21 associates were killed in the encounter on Friday, while the search for the remaining 19 associates is on.

As per sources, however, Vikas Dubey's last location in the state has been tracked to Auraiyya though it is considered possible that he may have then have fled to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. The UP police has contacted its counterparts in both states. Further, sources add that Dubey fled his home with dozens of CCTV cameras that were installed at his now-demolished residence.

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a 47-year-old gangster has 60 cases registered against him - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene.