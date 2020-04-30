Police In Bihar's Motihari Attacked By Covid Villains For Enforcing Strict Lockdown; Watch

Yet another attack on Police personnel took place on Thursday in a village in Bihar's Motihari when they were trying to enforce strict lockdown and were telling people not to step out. An injured Police constable told that they were attacked by goons who were allegedly violating lockdown. He said that they were trying to explain some people about the dangers of Covid spread if they come out of their homes. Soon after, men surrounded them and attacked the cops including one female constable, he added. Motihari SP informed that the cops are admitted in the hospital and are being treated for injuries.

Ordinance for protection of healthcare workers

Last week, Centre promulgated an ordinance to protect the health workers. Basically, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 has been amended to make an attack on health workers a cognisable and non-bailable offence. The investigation in such cases has to be completed within 30 days and the verdict will have to be delivered within one year. Assault on health workers will attract a penalty of Rs.50,000 to 2 lakh and a jail term of 3 months to 5 years. If it is a serious injury, an enhanced penalty in the form of Rs.1 to 5 lakh and a jail term ranging from 6 months to 7 years will apply. Moreover, twice the cost of the damaged property of healthcare workers will be recovered from the guilty.

Coronavirus cases in Bihar

The number of Coronavirus cases in Bihar crossed the 400-mark on Thursday after 37 people, including two infants, tested positive for COVID-19. According to Sanjay Kumar Principal Health Secretary of the state, Buxar reported the maximum number of 14 cases during the day, raising the districts total to 40, making it the third-worst affected after Patna and Munger.

Twelve people tested positive in Naya Bhojpur village, which accounts for most of the cases in Buxar. The fresh cases include two girls aged six months and one year, besides a boy and a girl - both aged eight years. The oldest patient happens to be a 65-year-old man. Seven patients from the village are females. Two young men, aged 16 and 18 years, tested positive in the block headquarters of Dumraon. Close to 300 cases have been reported in the state in the last 10 days. The number of samples tested so far is 21,180. Testing is conducted at six labs four in Patna and one each in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

