Delhi Riots: Police Probe Reveals Accused Khalid Saifi Met Zakir Naik In Malaysia

In a massive revelation in the Delhi riots probe, sources report on Sunday, that riot-accused Khalid Saifi had allegedly met controversial Islamic preacher - Zakir Naik in Malaysia, as found by Delhi Police's Special Cell investigation. Sources report that Saifi had allegedly met with Naik to raise funds for allegedly creating riots. Moreover, sources reveal that the Delhi police probe has found that an NRI from Singapore had allegedly transferred funds to Saifi's NGO - United Against Hate.

Delhi riots: Zakir Naik link emerges

Sources reveal that the meeting details between Naik and Saifi were found from his passport and travel details. On June 9, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Khalid Saifi of 'United Against Hate' in connection with the Delhi riots. As per the police chargesheet, Saifi was also allegedly involved in arranging a meeting between suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and activist Umar Khalid on January 8 at Shaheen Bagh.

In the meeting, Hussain was reportedly asked to prepare for something big at the time of US President Donald Trump's visit to India. The chargesheet accused Saifi of giving him some money for the preparations, naming him as one of the persons responsible for organizing the riots in Delhi's Khureji area. Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan too has been arrested in connection to allegedly inciting riots.

Delhi police probe

Reports state that Delhi police have filed at least 111 charge sheets thus far in connection with the riots, naming 650 people. In the first chargesheet, police named accused Shahrukh Pathan who had allegedly fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya and others on 24 February. Pathan was the first person to be arrested in connection to the riot case.

The second chargesheet named suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the IB official Ankit Sharma's murder case, naming him as the main person who had allegedly been instigating the rioting mob, in the Chand Bagh area. Delhi police have also charge-sheeted several for burning of 20-year-old Dilbar Negi, murder of Hamza, murder of 27-year old Rahul Solanki and many other such cases. Reports state that Delhi police has told the Delhi High Court that the FIRs registered in connection with the north-east Delhi riot are sensitive and hence have not been uploaded on their official website.

The Delhi violence

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on February 23 after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 25 - while President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 400. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots. Two SITs constituted by the Crime Branch are probing into all FIRs.

