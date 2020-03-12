Police Probing Role Of Gangsters From Western UP And The PFI In Delhi Riots: Sources

Republic TV on Thursday accessed details of the Delhi Police’s probe into the riots which engulfed the national capital. As per sources, the same modus operandi was observed in the Meerut riots on December 20, 2019, which claimed 5 lives. Sources reveal that the role of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in funding and instigating the Delhi riots is being investigated. For instance, literature has been allegedly used to incite people.

According to sources, gangsters from Western Uttar Pradesh were also responsible for the riots. They reportedly entered the national capital with a lot of weapons, which is evident from multiple people receiving gunshot wounds. The Delhi police personnel are working with their UP counterparts to check the CCTV footage near the Ghaziabad border to unmask the rioters.

'The border of Uttar Pradesh was sealed at 11 pm'

Speaking on the floor of the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, Union Home Amit Shah stated that 336 people from Uttar Pradesh were among the accused in the Delhi riots. He informed the House that data in this regard had been sought from the state. Moreover, he noted that the Uttar Pradesh border was sealed at 11 pm on February 24.

Amit Shah remarked, “Out of the people who were seen at the site of the riots- indulging in rioting, causing harm to people, burning and killing people and throwing stones, 336 were from Uttar Pradesh. We had asked for the data from 4 districts of Uttar Pradesh. A question has arisen- that why were people from Uttar Pradesh brought? Why were they not stopped? The border of Uttar Pradesh was sealed at 11 pm in the night on February 24.”

Amit Shah promises action

On Wednesday, Amit Shah informed the Lower House that 52 people lost their lives while 526 others were injured during the Delhi riots. Besides this, 142 houses were burnt. Asserting that the riots were pre-planned, the Union Home Minister promised to take action against the rioters irrespective of religion, caste and political affiliation.

People should not look for religion in riots. I want to tell everyone that 52 Indians lost their lives, 526 were injured and 142 houses were burnt.



No places of worship should be demolished. It's wrong, irrespective of the religion: Shri @AmitShah — BJP (@BJP4India) March 11, 2020

