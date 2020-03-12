The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Police Probing Role Of Gangsters From Western UP And The PFI In Delhi Riots: Sources

Law & Order

As per details of the Delhi riots probe accessed by Republic TV, the role of gangsters from Western UP and the Popular Front of India is under the scanner.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Republic TV on Thursday accessed details of the Delhi Police’s probe into the riots which engulfed the national capital. As per sources, the same modus operandi was observed in the Meerut riots on December 20, 2019, which claimed 5 lives. Sources reveal that the role of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in funding and instigating the Delhi riots is being investigated. For instance, literature has been allegedly used to incite people.  

According to sources, gangsters from Western Uttar Pradesh were also responsible for the riots. They reportedly entered the national capital with a lot of weapons, which is evident from multiple people receiving gunshot wounds. The Delhi police personnel are working with their UP counterparts to check the CCTV footage near the Ghaziabad border to unmask the rioters.  

Read: Amit Shah's FULL Reply On Delhi Riots In LS: Home Minister Answers Critics, Lauds Police

'The border of Uttar Pradesh was sealed at 11 pm' 

Speaking on the floor of the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, Union Home Amit Shah stated that 336 people from Uttar Pradesh were among the accused in the Delhi riots. He informed the House that data in this regard had been sought from the state. Moreover, he noted that the Uttar Pradesh border was sealed at 11 pm on February 24.  

Amit Shah remarked, “Out of the people who were seen at the site of the riots- indulging in rioting, causing harm to people, burning and killing people and throwing stones, 336 were from Uttar Pradesh. We had asked for the data from 4 districts of Uttar Pradesh. A question has arisen- that why were people from Uttar Pradesh brought? Why were they not stopped? The border of Uttar Pradesh was sealed at 11 pm in the night on February 24.” 

Read: AAP's Sanjay Singh Launches Fierce Attack At Centre Over Delhi Riots, Demands SIT Probe

Amit Shah promises action

On Wednesday, Amit Shah informed the Lower House that 52 people lost their lives while 526 others were injured during the Delhi riots. Besides this, 142 houses were burnt. Asserting that the riots were pre-planned, the Union Home Minister promised to take action against the rioters irrespective of religion, caste and political affiliation.

Read: NCP Not Convinced By Centre's Delhi Riots Reply; Makes Grave Insinuation Over Delhi Police

Read: WATCH: Asaduddin Owaisi's Fiery Speech In The Lok Sabha Debate On The Delhi Riots

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
REPUBLIC ACCESSES FORENSIC REPORT
Maharashtra
BJP WARNS MVA GOVT
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS WORLDWIDE: LIVE TRACKER
Mumbai Central
MUMBAI CENTRAL TO BE RENAMED?
Ranji Trophy final
UNADKAT BREAKS STUMPS IN ANGER
Air India
AIR INDIA CANCELS FLIGHTS