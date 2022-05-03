'Police Received Intel, Didn't Take Action': Jodhpur Mayor Claims Situation Not In Control

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Jodhpur South Mayor Vanita Seth, on Tuesday, claimed that the law and order situation in the city is not under control. Mayor Vanita Seth claimed that the Jodhpur Police received intel on Monday evening regarding the clashes, however, didn't take any precautions to prevent it. She also alleged that clashes were pre-planned and Hindu localities were being targeted.

"Those places with most Hindu localities are being targeted. The police is unable to control the law and order situation. Last evening, some journalists informed the police that after the morning prayers, there might be a possibility of a clash, but the police ignored them and didn't take any precautions. During last night's incident, stones were pelted at us by another group, and police also lathi-charged us. I received a call late at night around 1 am and visited the site, the police refused to recognize me. The incident was pre-planned as all the stones were of similar size, in a triangular shape, and blue in colour. No one has been arrested till now. Police should interrogate from where these pelters get stones and arrest the accused on the basis of CCTV footage. FIR of the people who got injured during the clashes should be registered by the police," Jodhpur Mayor told Republic.

Responding to the clashes, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot instructed the district administration to maintain law and order situation at all costs. Gehlot appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony in the district and warned against the anti-social elements. He has also urged all political parties to unite and resolve the issue. In the wake of the clashes, CM Gehlot has called a high-level meeting with DGP and other officials regarding the law and order situation in the state.

"I want to appeal to people to maintain peace and end the violence. This type of tension is not good for the people of Jodhpur and again if some anti-social elements are found, I've instructed the police to deal strictly with anti-social elements. Everyone should understand that we've to maintain brotherhood. I would like to appeal to ministers irrespective of the parties stand united to deal with this issue," Ashok Gehlot told ANI.

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night. As per sources, the altercation started after objections were raised to a flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons were injured in the violence. Reportedly, there is heavy police deployment in the area even now.

As a precautionary measure, the Jodhpur district administration temporarily suspended internet services in the district. According to an order disseminated by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur starting at 1 am Tuesday.

