Police recover 19 kg charas in Agra; 3 arrested

Agra (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Three people were arrested and almost 19 kg charas was recovered from them in a joint operation by the Special Task Force, Kanpur, and police here, officials said on Sunday.

They said the trio smuggled 18.98 kg charas from Nepal and brought it to Agra via Lucknow and Kanpur. According to the police, the recovered charas is worth Rs 95 lakh in the international market.

The accused Intezar, Krishna Kumar Kayastha and Aditya Kumar were arrested from the Yamuna bridge at Water Works here on Saturday, they said.

Kayastha and Aditya Kumar brought the charas to Agra from Nepal. Intezar would peddle it in Agra and neighbouring districts, Chhatta police station incharge Sher Singh said.

We are trying to ascertain the criminal background of the accused and finding out for how long they have been in this trade, the official said. PTI CORR CJ CJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)