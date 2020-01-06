JNU Violence: Police Registers FIR, Says 'CCTV Footage & Social Media Part Of Probe'

In a big development, the police have taken cognizance and an FIR has been registered in connection with violence in Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday. Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Devendra Arya, DCP of South-West Delhi, apprised about the registration of FIR and further stated that social media and CCTV footages will be part of the investigation.

Devendra Arya,DCP (South-West): We have taken cognizance of yesterday's #JNUViolence and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footages will be part of investigation. pic.twitter.com/Nyfl4YCBTb — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

As per sources, 23 students who were admitted to the hospital have been discharged.

In a statement released by the JNUSU, students from the Left have alleged that the attack has been done by the ABVP.

"Right now, ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students, including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus," the statement read.

Counter allegation by ABVP

In retaliation, the ABVP has purported that their leaders have also been attacked and their presidential candidate Manish Jangid has also been beaten up. Moreover, 11 of their leaders are missing. In a statement released by ABVP, Ashutosh Singh has alleged that they have been attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations.

