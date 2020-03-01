Police Rejects Reports Of Tension In West Delhi, DCP Says 'situation Normal, Peaceful'

Soon after Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Sunday that the exit and entry of Tilak Nagar metro station on Blue Line is shut for security reasons, Delhi Police rejected reports of tensions in the area. The Delhi Police advised people not to spread or believe in rumours. While reports of violence in West Delhi was doing rounds on social media, DCP West Delhi clarified that it is a "rumour." Delhi Police also said the law and order situation of the whole city was under control.

RUMOR IS THE BIGGEST ENEMY.

A rumor has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful. @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @ANI @DelhiPolice — DCP West Delhi (@DCPWestDelhi) March 1, 2020

Some unsubstantiated reports of tense situation in SouthEast & West District are being circulated on social media. It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Don't pay attention to such rumours. Delhi Police is closely monitoring accounts spreading rumours and taking action. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 1, 2020

Following the reports of violence in West Delhi, as a precautionary measure, the DMRC closed entry and exit of Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar West and Nawada metro stations. The service was resumed after minutes after Delhi Police's clarification. Meanwhile, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh also tweeted that the situation in Tilak Nagar is normal and he appealed to people not to believe in any rumours.

Security Update



Entry & exit gates of all stations are open.



Normal service has resumed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 1, 2020

