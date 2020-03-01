The Debate
Police Rejects Reports Of Tension In West Delhi, DCP Says 'situation Normal, Peaceful'

Law & Order

Delhi Police on Sunday rejected reports of tensions in the West Delhi and clarified that situation is normal and peaceful, appealed to stay away from rumours

Violence

Soon after Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Sunday that the exit and entry of Tilak Nagar metro station on Blue Line is shut for security reasons, Delhi Police rejected reports of tensions in the area. The Delhi Police advised people not to spread or believe in rumours. While reports of violence in West Delhi was  doing rounds on social media, DCP West Delhi clarified that it is a "rumour." Delhi Police also said the law and order situation of the whole city was under control.

Delhi violence: BSF Jawan's home burned down by mob in Khajuri Khas; BSF offers to rebuild

Kejriwal reviews Delhi situation; says 'Aim is to re-establish trust within communities'

Following the reports of violence in West Delhi, as a precautionary measure, the DMRC closed entry and exit of Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar West and Nawada metro stations. The service was resumed after minutes after Delhi Police's clarification. Meanwhile, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh also tweeted that the situation in Tilak Nagar is normal and he appealed to people not to believe in any rumours.

AAP leader Gopal Rai visits GTB hospital, meets people injured in Delhi violence

Delhi riots: JNUSU unmoved after VC's threat; "Shall provide shelter like it did in 1984"

(representative image from PTI)

