The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Delhi Police Release Man Who Attempted To Enter Parliament With Live Bullet-rounds

Law & Order

After discovering a man attempting to enter parliament with live bullets, the Delhi police after interrogation have released the man after reverification

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi Police

After discovering a man attempting to enter parliament with live bullets, the Delhi police after interrogation have released the man. The man had attempted to enter the parliament premises from gate number 8 with three live rounds in his pocket. He was apprehended by security personnel and then handed over to the Delhi police.

Security breach at Parliament, police nab knife-wielding intruder

Man with live rounds in pocket attempts to enter Parliament

Lok Sabha suspends 7 Congress MPs for rest of Budget session after voice vote over ruckus

Knife-wielding guy attempts to enter parliament

Previously in September, a man was nabbed by the police while he tried to enter the parliament with a knife. Sources report that the man was on a motorcycle as he tried to enter the parliament through the main gate. Police had immediately stopped the man from entering and then registers a case under Arms act.

Delhi police book BJP leader Captain Abhimanyu Singh's nephew for rash driving in Audi around Rashtrapati Bhavan

Speeding car creates security issue in Parliament 

Earlier in July, Delhi police had booked BJP leader and Haryana cabinet minister Captain Abhimanyu Singh's nephew - Sarvesh for rash driving near the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Police have also said that Sarvesh was driving a white Audi car worth 2.5 Crore on July 19, creating a ruckus in the high-security area. Visuals captured from the area CCTV show the driver driving recklessly in circles speeding around the street near Vijay Chowk at around 4 AM, making three circles, each bigger before the previous before speeding away from the area.

WATCH: White Audi car zooms recklessly around Rashtrapati Bhavan creating security breach, police yet to find driver

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT
Prasar Bharati
PRASAR BHARATI CEO REJECTS INVITE
Nirbhaya
'HOPE THIS DATE IS FINAL'
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS HEALTH MINISTER
VVS Laxman
VVS LAXMAN LAUDS INDIAN EVES
MEA
MEA BRIEFING ON SEIZED CHINESE SHIP