Delhi Police Release Man Who Attempted To Enter Parliament With Live Bullet-rounds

After discovering a man attempting to enter parliament with live bullets, the Delhi police after interrogation have released the man. The man had attempted to enter the parliament premises from gate number 8 with three live rounds in his pocket. He was apprehended by security personnel and then handed over to the Delhi police.

Akhtar Khan, who was held by security personnel while he was entering Parliament in possession of 3 live rounds in his pocket, today, has been released after verification.

Previously in September, a man was nabbed by the police while he tried to enter the parliament with a knife. Sources report that the man was on a motorcycle as he tried to enter the parliament through the main gate. Police had immediately stopped the man from entering and then registers a case under Arms act.

Delhi Police have registered a case under Arms Act & other sections against the 26-year-old man who tried to enter the Parliament allegedly with a knife. He has been arrested

Earlier in July, Delhi police had booked BJP leader and Haryana cabinet minister Captain Abhimanyu Singh's nephew - Sarvesh for rash driving near the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Police have also said that Sarvesh was driving a white Audi car worth 2.5 Crore on July 19, creating a ruckus in the high-security area. Visuals captured from the area CCTV show the driver driving recklessly in circles speeding around the street near Vijay Chowk at around 4 AM, making three circles, each bigger before the previous before speeding away from the area.

