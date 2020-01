Amid the JNU row over the brutal assault on students and faculty members, security has been tightened in Uttar Pradesh as the students of Aligarh Muslim University are set to conduct a flag march in support of the JNU students. Despite the assurance of a peaceful march by AMU administration, the UP police has made arrangements to maintain law and order. The police force along with women police personnel are on alert while water-canon and fire brigade have been kept on standby.