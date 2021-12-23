Police Seize 183 Grams Cocaine In Biggest Ever Haul In Telangana; 3 Held

In the biggest ever haul of cocaine in Telangana, the Cyberabad Police on Thursday said 183 grams of the narcotic substance was seized and three people including a drug peddler were arrested in this connection.

A police team on Wednesday apprehended two persons (consumers) from a flat here along with two grams of cocaine and based on their information, the police took into custody the drug peddler, who is an Arabic Tutor, from his house and seized 181 grams of cocaine and 44 ecstasy tablets.

In addition to this, three mobile phones were also seized. The value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 26.28 lakh, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra said adding this is the biggest haul of cocaine till date in Telangana.

The drug peddler told police that in view of the New Year, he procured huge quantity of cocaine from the main organiser and drug supplier Zude alias Chris, belonging to Nigeria and a resident of Goa, who is absconding. The accused further disclosed that he brought cocaine many times from Goa and sold it in Hyderabad, police said.

The Commissioner said during 2021 till now a total of 202 cases were registered by Cyberabad Police and as many as 419 accused were arrested from whom ganja, hashish oil (weed oil), MDMA, Opium, ecstasy pills, LSD papers were seized.

Preventive Detention (PD) Act was invoked against 23 drug offenders.

Police has stepped up its drive against ganja trade in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits and continuous raids are being conducted on a daily basis, Raveendra said.

Bulk buyers, local retailers and drug transporters were on police radar in order to curb ganja peddling and usage, the senior police official added.

