Police seize 200 kg of ganja in Jharkhand

Gumla (Jharkhand), Nov 7 (PTI) The Jharkhand police seized more than 200 kg of ganja on Sunday from a vehicle at Palkot area on National Highway 23 in Gumla district, a police officer said.

The price of the seized contraband is estimated to be around Rs 20 lakh.

Following a tip off, the police team wanted to intercept a four-wheeler coming towards Gumla, but the driver, after noticing the force, tried to flee.

As the police chased the car, the driver and another person fled leaving it behind.

The police recovered 208 kg of ganja and two mobile phones from the vehicle.

An investigation has been initiated, the officer said. PTI cor SBN NN NN

