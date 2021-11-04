Police Seizes 1 Live Pangolin From Odisha's Bargarh

The Special Task Force of Odisha Police has seized a live pangolin and detained one person on charge of trading in wildlife, an officer said.

On the basis of reliable information, the STF team conducted a raid with the help of Ghess Forest Range officials under Bargarh Forest Division near village Jamapalli under Sohela police station about a deal of sale of live Pangolin by wildlife criminals on Wednesday.

One accused person was detained and handed over to forest officials for necessary legal action. During the search, one live Pangolin and other incriminating materials were seized from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of live pangolin, the officer said.

During last one year, in special drive against wildlife criminals/poachers the STF has seized 19 leopard skin, 10 elephant tusk, 2 deer skin, 6 live pangolin and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 40 wildlife criminals.

