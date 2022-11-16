Police Sources Claim Shraddha’s Murder 'planned'; Money Was Removed From Her Account

On the day the Delhi Police showed a willingness to conduct a narco test on Aaftab, more details have emerged in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, in which police sources now say that it was a 'planned' murder and not committed in a fit of rage. Moreover, after scanning through the Call Data Records (CDR) and Subscriber Details Record (SDR), police citing bank records revealed that a significant amount of money was withdrawn from Shraddha’s accounts.

Notably, a call centre employee from Mumbai, Shraddha Walkar, living with her partner Aaftab in Delhi's Chhatarpur, was brutally murdered by him, and then her body was kept for days together in a fridge. Aaftab cut Shraddha's body into 35 pieces and disposed them off at several places in the national capital.

Manikpur Police Station in its investigation into the bank details of both Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Amin Poonawalla found back-to-back withdrawals from Shraddha’s account, beginning with 50,000, then 5,000 followed by 2,000.

Money withdrawn from Shraddha's account

The Manikpur Police Station in Maharashtra said, "50,000 was withdrawn and then 5,000, 2,000. The withdrawals were done 2-3 times. We have analysed the mobile of Shraddha and Aaftab. We had taken the bank details, done a technical evaluation, and recorded the statement of Aaftab. When we found money has been withdrawn and the mobile switched off for the last 2-3 months, we began getting suspicious about the whole matter."

A probe is also underway into whether Aaftab used Shraddha's account after killing her because, as per sources, it is emerging the accused allegedly had access to her PIN and other information to use it to conduct online transactions.

Aaftab using Shraddha's social media account

After murdering her, Poonawala would impersonate Walkar on social media apps, and chat with her friends to avoid suspicion. However, her friends informed the family members after her status remained inactive for long. Subsequently, her family approached the police and filed a complaint.

DCP Ankit Chauhan said, "When the victim girl (Shraddha) went missing, the girl's friend informed her father who got suspicious and approached the Mumbai Police. Then they came to Mehrauli Police Station and we immediately initiated legal action, thereafter everything was disclosed".