Police Takes 10 Into Custody In Trichy Minor Girl's Murder Case, No Arrests Made Yet

A 14-year-old girl's burnt body was found nearby a bush at the outskirts of Somarasanpettai village in Trichy on Monday evening and the cops immediately reached the spot when alerted. The girl's family from Athavathur and other villagers held a road roko, demanding the police to do the investigation immediately and find the people behind.

Police have cordoned off the area

Cops secured the body and have transported it to a hospital for an autopsy which will be conducted by the team of government doctors which will be an important factor in the case. The area has been cordoned off by the police to look out for the clues in the case.

Initial information states that the girl left her home to throw trash but never returned. She had left her home around by noon and didn't return until evening frame. When her family frantically began to search, they found the body reportedly a kilometre away from her home.

"We began the investigation from last night, have formed 11 teams with various officers including DSPs, ADSPs and inspectors to investigate this matter.our investigation is going in the right track, we can say the further things after we get the post mortem report," said Jayaram, IG of Trichy zone.

The police are questioning everyone in the locality to find the clues in the matter. The CCTV camera in a nearby mill stopped working from 11 am which proves it to be a planned conspiracy which is another clue in the case.

The child death has raised about the safety of children once again as only on June 30th, a 7-year-old child went missing at Pudukottai to be found raped and murdered 3 days later in the outskirts of the village.

(Image credits: Representative/PTI)