Police To Recover Data From Accused Aaftab's Laptop; Four Friends To Be Interrogated

As spine-chilling details of the Shraddha murder case emerge every minute, Police today will recover data from Aaftab's laptop. His friends will be interrogated

In a big development in the Shraddha Walker murder case, Delhi police to recover data from accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla’s laptop after recreating the scene of the crime on Tuesday, November 15, in a bid to gain access to more substantial evidence against him. 

As gruesome details of the murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walker emerge every minute, the Delhi Police confiscated Aaftab’s laptop from his residence in Mehrauli. As per sources, police officials are likely to take the accused to the residence where the duo was living.

It is worth mentioning that on Tuesday, the Joint Commissioner of Police chaired a meeting with senior Delhi police officials to discuss measures to further investigate the murder of Shraddha, who was killed allegedly by her live-in partner, 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala, on May 18 this year.

Aaftab's four friends will be reportedly called for interrogation on Wednesday, November 16 by the Delhi police team. According to sources, police will recreate the scene by taking the accused to his residence and then to the Mehrauli forest area where he allegedly dumped Shraddha's body parts. Aaftab will be reportedly produced in front of the court on Thursday, November 17. 

Notably, with the lethal weapon yet to be found, body parts yet to be discovered, and clinching CCTV footage yet to be dug up, the Delhi Police have their task cut out in investigating the murder. 

Aaftab disposed of Shraddha's chopped face at the end

On Tuesday, police officials revealed that Aaftab disposed of Shraddha's chopped face at the end in Delhi's Mehrauli forest area and used to regularly see it. According to sources, after the murder, Aaftab used to come back home by 6-7 pm. He then used to take the pieces of the body kept in the fridge in the Mehrauli forest area for disposal at around 2 am. 

The accused reportedly cleaned the bathroom floor multiple times. As per the sources, Aaftab purchased some knives and garbage bags nearly five months ago. 

After the spine-chilling plot of the Shraddha murder case came to light on Monday, November 14, Republic learned that police officials are suspecting the involvement of more people in the murder case. Shifting the focus to the involvement of more people in the case, the police are also probing the role of the second partner of Aaftab. 

While the police have launched an investigation to probe the role of Aaftab's second partner, he has denied the involvement of any other person in Shraddha's murder. The police also suspected the involvement of one more person in the case after it was revealed that a person used to regularly come to Aaftab's Delhi residence to meet him. 

