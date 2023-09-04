Police Trap Two Pakistan Terrorists In Reasi; Encounter Underway

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday trapped two terrorists in the Tulli area of Chassana in the Reasi district of Jammu. The terrorists were trapped inside a house in the upper reaches of the Reasi district.

ADG in Jammu, Mukesh Singh, said that the encounter started at Reasi on the basis of police input regarding the presence of two terrorists. The encounter took place in Gali Sohab in the Tuli area of Chassana.

Initially, after inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area, a team of police from Chassana Police Station led by SHO laid a cordon that was later joined by the Indian Army. Terrorists opened fire when forces approached the house they were hiding in.

Both the trapped terrorists are Pakistanis who are linked to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. The terrorists are said to be involved in recent terror incidents in the Pir Panjal region.

DG Jammu Mukesh Singh said that one terrorist had been killed while one police jawan who was part of the operation had been injured. An officer, part of the operation, confirmed that another terrorist has been hit and the operation is likely to conclude soon.