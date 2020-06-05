Jodhpur Policeman Kneels On Man's Neck In Wild Altercation, Brutality Being Probed; WATCH

A shocking case of alleged police brutality was caught on camera in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, where a cop thrashed a man for allegedly venturing outside without wearing a mask and pinned him to the ground with his knee on the man's neck.

In the video of the cop's attack on the man, the policeman can be seen pinning the man to the ground with his knee on his neck, repeatedly smacking the man on his face. The man, who was allegedly drunk, is seen retaliating to the cops by snatching at them and even managed to land a couple of blows on the policemen surrounding him. An investigation against the cop who mounted the offense is underway.

This incident comes to light days after the US has been rocked with violent protests after a black man, George Floyd, was choked to death by a police officer in Minneapolis. George Floyd died of suffocation after the cop, amid Floyd also being infected with Covid, in a similar manner in the above video placed his knee on the former's neck for eight minutes despite complaints from Floyd of not being able to breathe. The incident has led to global outrage.

