Policeman Shot At, Run Over By Drug Smugglers In Rajasthan's Baran

A Rajasthan Police constable was shot at and run over by a car multiple times, leaving him seriously injured, after he tried to stop drug smugglers at a checkpost in a forest area in Baran district, officials said on Friday.

Sujan Singh suffered a gunshot wound in the upper waist area, and injuries and fractures to his legs and collarbone after the smugglers drove over him three times, but he was still able to alert a police team nearby, they said.

On seeing the team arrive, the smugglers left their vehicle, from which 241 kg of poppy husk was seized, and fled, Sarthal Station House Officer (SHO) Mahaveer Kirad said giving details of the Thursday night incident.

Checkposts were set up on roads in the forest area under the Sarthal police station on information that drugs were to be smuggled in a black car through there, the official said.

Singh spotted the car coming from Patalapani village. The vehicle slowed down and one of the two smugglers in the vehicle rolled down its window and fired at the policeman, the SHO.

He suffered an injury to his upper waist area and fell down. The smugglers drove over him three times, which led to fractures and injuries to his legs and collarbone, Kirad said. Singh managed to inform the SHO and a team from a nearby checkpost was rushed. When the smugglers saw the team coming, they left their vehicle and fled into the forest, said another constable posted near Singh's checkpost. On searching the car, at least 240 kg poppy husk packed in plastic bags, a 7.65 pistol round and a country-made pistol were seized, the police officer said.

The injured constable is under treatment at a hospital at Eklera town and his condition was stated to be stable, Kirad said.