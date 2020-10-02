'Why Silent On Rajasthan?': Ravi Shankar Prasad Questions Gandhis' Attempted Hathras Visit

Hitting out at Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for attempting to meet the family of the Hathras rape victim in Uttar Pradesh, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if the two would comment or do the same 'drama' in rape cases in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Addressing reporters in Patna on Friday, Prasad, when asked about Congress' charge of UP government's deliberate blocking of the Gandhis' from reaching Hathras, said, "What Congress policy is this that they are silent on Rajasthan where such incidents have happened. Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are not saying anything about that and they went to UP for that drama. How can this work? This is political hypocrisy."

The Minister was referring to reports of two minors allegedly abducted from Rajasthan's Baran and taken to Jaipur and Kota where they were gang-raped for three days. The girls aged 13 and 15 were lured by the accused, also minors, on the night of September 18 to leave the district with them, the father has reportedly told the police. They were then taken to Kota and Jaipur where they were raped by the two minor boys and three others, the father alleged. On September 21, the two girls were found in Kota.

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, 153 identified persons, and 50 unknown individuals. Earlier in the day, they made an abortive attempt to reach Hathras to meet the family of the gangrape victim. They have been charged under Sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code, and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The police alleged that the Congress workers entered into a physical scuffle with its personnel after Rahul Gandhi and others refused to heed their advice to turn back. It added that social distancing was not observed, with many people not wearing masks.

No 'emergency'

Moreover, when asked about UP Police barring outsiders, politicians, and media persons from entering Hathras that opposition leaders have decried as an 'emergency' like situation, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "There is talk of emergency, but there is no such thing in place. In the Modi government, there are people who fought against the Emergency, be it Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj or me as part of the JP Movement."

He also cited the amendment of the Modi government to an anti-rape law that now confers the death penalty to convicts of rape cases of 12-year-olds and lower. On the Hathras incident specifically, Prasad called it "unfortunate" and noted that the Chief Minister has ordered a Special Investigation Team(SIT) inquiry into the case.

Hathras Horror

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was brutally gangraped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The four accused belonging to the upper caste have been arrested and charged.

On Wednesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member SIT to probe into the incident. The team which will send a report within 7 days, comprises of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup and members of the Dalit community and women. The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member, with the CM speaking to the family via video-link assuring the deceased's father of stringent action against the accused.

